Ethiopia launches airstrikes in Tigray’s north and west.

Ethiopia’s military launched two air raids on rebel-held installations in Tigray on Sunday, the seventh and eighth bombardments in the country’s war-torn northern region in a week, according to a government official.

The strikes, which took place distance from Mekele, signaled that the military was considering expanding its aerial bombardment campaign, which has drew worldwide condemnation and hindered UN flights to the famine-stricken province.

“Today, an air strike was launched against the western front of (Mai Tsebri), which was serving as a training and military command post for the terrorist group TPLF,” government spokeswoman Selamawit Kassa said, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Later, Selamawit claimed that the same mission damaged a separate factory in the northern town of Adwa that was used to manufacture “military equipment” as well as TPLF soldiers’ false military outfits.

The TPLF, which has previously decried previous strikes as evidence of the government’s disdain for civilian lives, did not respond immediately.

In addition, there was no immediate word of casualties in Mai Tsebri or Adwa.

Since late June, when the rebels seized control of much of Ethiopia’s northernmost area and the military mainly departed, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been at odds with the TPLF.

However, Ethiopia’s air force launched two strikes on Mekele, the capital of Tigray, on Monday, according to the UN, killing three children and injuring several more.

Since then, three additional strikes have been carried out on Mekele, with another targeting a weapons cache in the town of Agbe, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the west.

The strikes come as warfare in the Amhara region, south of Tigray, heats up.

They have drew rebukes from Western nations, with the United States last week criticizing “the further escalation of violence, placing people in jeopardy.”

Following a strike on Mekele on Friday, a UN airplane carrying 11 humanitarian workers was forced to return to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, and the UN stated it would cease its twice-weekly flights to the region.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the TPLF, slammed the air force on Friday for putting the UN flight in jeopardy.

“Our air defense units were aware that the UN jet was about to land, and it was thanks in great part to their restraint that the plane was not caught in a crossfire,” Getachew stated on Twitter.

The TPLF said in a statement released Saturday that the incident demonstrated the government's "intention to continue delaying humanitarian aid."