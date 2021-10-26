Ethiopia Launches Air Strike Against Rebel “Training Center”: Ethiopian Govt.

Ethiopia’s military launched another air strike in war-torn Tigray on Tuesday, hitting a rebel training site close outside the regional capital Mekele, according to a government official.

Last week, Tigray was subjected to near-daily aerial bombardments, indicating that the military was ratcheting up its use of air force in the year-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The attacks in Tigray’s north and west drew worldwide condemnation and impeded UN access to the province, where an estimated 400,000 people are facing famine-like circumstances due to a de facto assistance blockade.

The most recent strike took place in Quiha, a town five kilometers (three miles) east of Mekele that the TPLF retook from government forces in June and has held since then.

“Today’s airstrike targeted a special forces training center for the terrorist group TPLF,” government spokeswoman Selamawit Kassa stated.

“At this location, a huge number of the group’s illegally recruited military soldiers were receiving military training.”

The TPLF-affiliated Tigrai TV said that jets “attempted an air strike” on Mekele, but gave no further specifics.

Ethiopia’s air force launched eight strikes last week on targets the government claimed were military in origin and assisting the TPLF.

Three children were killed and numerous others were injured in two strikes on Mekele on October 18, according to the UN.

The strikes, according to the TPLF, demonstrate the government’s contempt for civilian lives.

Increased fighting in the Amhara region, south of Tigray, correlates with the increase in aircraft assaults.

The strikes have been criticised by Western governments, notably the United States, as an unacceptable risk to people.

Following a strike on Mekele on Friday, a UN airplane carrying 11 humanitarian workers was forced to return to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, and the UN stated it would cease its twice-weekly flights to the region.

Fears of widespread hunger have arisen in Tigray as a result of the violence, with the UN and other humanitarian agencies reporting chronic difficulty in delivering aid supplies into the impoverished province.

Last week, the UN reported that fuel shortages have led some relief organizations to halt food distribution in a zone where 5.2 million people require assistance.

Tigray descended into civil war in November 2020 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to depose the region’s former ruling party, the TPLF.

The move, according to the 2019 Nobel Peace laureate, was prompted by TPLF raids on army camps and promised a quick triumph, but by late June, the rebels had regrouped and retaken most of the region, including Mekele.