Ethiopia Launches Air Strike Against Rebel “Training Center”: Ethiopian Govt.

Ethiopia’s military launched another air strike in war-torn Tigray on Tuesday, hitting a rebel training site close outside the regional capital Mekele, according to a government official.

Last week, Tigray was subjected to near-daily aerial bombardments, indicating that the military was ratcheting up its use of air force in the year-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The attacks in Tigray’s north and west drew worldwide condemnation and impeded UN access to the province, where an estimated 400,000 people are facing famine-like circumstances due to a de facto assistance blockade.

The most recent strike took place in Quiha, a town five kilometers (three miles) east of Mekele that the TPLF retook from government forces in June and has held since then.

“Today’s attack targeted a special-forces training center for the terrorist group TPLF,” government spokeswoman Selamawit Kassa said.

“At this location, a huge number of the group’s illegally recruited military soldiers were receiving military training.”

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the TPLF, disputed that such a facility had been hit, claiming that fighter jets bombed farmland 25 kilometers east of Mekele and attempted a second strike but were thwarted by their air defense systems.

“There was neither a military target nor a training facility to be found. The goal is to frighten the Tigrayan people “he stated

Ethiopia’s air force launched eight strikes last week on targets the government claimed were military in origin and assisting the TPLF.

The majority of them were in and around Mekele. However, the military verified strikes further afield on Sunday in Adwa, to the north of the city, and another in Mai Tsebri, on the war’s ‘western front.’

Three children were killed and numerous others were injured in two strikes on Mekele on October 18, according to the UN.

The strikes, according to the TPLF, demonstrate the government’s contempt for civilian lives.

Increased fighting in the Amhara region, south of Tigray, correlates with the increase in aircraft assaults.

The strikes have been criticised by Western governments, notably the United States, as an unacceptable risk to people.

Following a strike on Mekele on Friday, a UN airplane carrying 11 humanitarian workers was forced to return to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, and the UN stated it would cease its twice-weekly flights to the region.

Fears of widespread hunger have arisen in Tigray as a result of the violence, with the UN and other humanitarian agencies reporting chronic difficulty in delivering aid supplies into the impoverished province.

Last week, the UN reported that fuel shortages had prompted some relief organizations to halt food distribution in a region where.