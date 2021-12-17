Ethiopia is on the verge of devolving into “generalized violence,” according to the United Nations.

Countries asked the UN’s top human rights agency to send foreign investigators to conflict-torn Ethiopia on Friday, despite Addis Ababa accusing them of hijacking the process to put “political pressure.”

Nada al-Nashif, the UN’s deputy human rights commissioner, warned that Ethiopia’s harsh 13-month conflict in the northern Tigray area could “rise into generalized violence” during an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

This, she warned, would have “significant repercussions, not only for millions of Ethiopians, but also for people throughout the region.”

The meeting was convened to discuss the possibility of conducting an international investigation into allegations of heinous crimes in the country, such as mass executions and sexual violence.

Ethiopia blasted the session, which was called by the European Union with the support of more than 50 countries, as “an weapon of political pressure.”

Many diplomats expressed concern over reports of atrocities in the violence, which the United Nations claims has killed thousands of people, displaced over two million people, and driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of hunger.

On behalf of the EU, Slovenian envoy Anita Pipan said, “The seriousness and scope of breaches and crimes committed against civilians by all parties, including sexual and gender-based violence and ethnic violence, is intolerable.”

The EU is calling for an international probe into human rights violations that have occurred since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed dispatched troops to Tigray in 2020 after accusing the region’s ruling party of storming federal army barracks.

Last month, the UN rights agency warned that suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity had been perpetrated by all parties during the conflict, according to a joint investigation.

According to Al-Nashif, the rights office has continued to receive “reliable reports of significant human rights breaches and abuses by all parties” since Friday.

She expressed special worry about rising human rights violations following the declaration of a statewide state of emergency on November 2, which resulted in huge arrests, primarily of ethnic Tigrayans.

“While some of those imprisoned over the last six weeks have been released, we believe that between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including nine UN staff members, remain held,” she said.

The draft resolution from Friday asks the UN Security Council to establish “an international commission of human rights experts on Ethiopia” to investigate a wide variety of alleged violations and abuses by all parties.

Ethiopia condemned the notion, claiming that it had participated in the joint investigation and had initiated its own investigation.

Ambassador Zenebe Kebede claimed that the council was being "used as a tool of political pressure" and that it was focusing on a certain person.