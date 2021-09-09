Ethiopia claims Tigray insurgents were ‘routed’ in Afar, but the insurgents deny this.

Ethiopian rebels from war-torn Tigray were ousted from the neighboring area of Afar on Thursday, as both sides traded blame for civilian losses in a “massacre” that killed scores of people.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) “suffered heavy losses” and was forced to retreat from Afar, according to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, two months after the rebels launched incursions into the province — the latest turn in a 10-month war.

“TPLF assertions that it has withdrawn from the Afar region are false – and I put it quote unquote. Billene Seyoum, Abiy’s spokeswoman, told a press conference that they had been routed.

“The Afar militia has been cooperating closely with the national defense forces, and the TPLF has suffered significant losses in recent weeks,” she continued.

In a series of tweets, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda refuted the claim.

“#Abiy and his ilk are attempting to persuade their supporters that they are gaining progress in the battles of #Amhara and #Afar: they are not,” he claimed, adding that “thousands are being wiped down by our forces” on a regular basis.

However, he made no mention of Afar operations, instead focusing on combat in three Amhara towns.

“There was no fighting in #Afar, and the fighting in Amhara is progressing in such a way that #Abiy will not be able to lie his way out,” he stated.

Officials from the TPLF have not responded to requests for comment, and troop movements in Afar have not been independently verified.

Northern Ethiopia has been rocked by violence since Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched soldiers to Tigray in November, citing attacks on army barracks by the TPLF, the region’s ruling party at the time.

The back-and-forth happened a day after Amhara area officials and physicians accused the TPLF of massacring 125 residents in Chenna, an Amhara village.

The death toll could not be independently verified, and AFP couldn’t say whether the victims were civilians or combatants.

The rebels “categorically reject reports of our soldiers’ involvement in the massacre of civilians,” Getachew stated on Wednesday.

He went on to accuse Abiy of sending “priests, ladies, and children” into war as cannon fodder on Thursday.

“Our forces are doing everything they can to avert the massacre of children and women,” he stated.

"We are taking very calculated efforts to avoid the avoidable loss of press ganged people while ruthlessly destroying whatever capabilities are left of.