Ethiopia Applauds The Return Of Stolen Artefacts

After a long fight for their recovery, Ethiopians celebrated the return of priceless antiquities taken by British forces more than 150 years ago.

A ceremonial crown, an imperial shield, a set of silver-embossed horn drinking cups, a handwritten prayer book, crosses, and a necklace are among the items discovered from Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

After defeating Emperor Tewodros II in the Battle of Magdala in 1868 in what was then Abyssinia, the British forces plundered the majority of the goods.

More than two months after being formally handed over at a ceremony in London in September, the treasures were unwrapped in front of the media at Ethiopia’s national museum on Saturday.

Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Teferi Melesse, called it “great significance” and said it was the largest such repatriation of artefacts to the country.

Many valuable national artifacts are housed abroad in museums or private collections, prompting calls in Africa for Western countries to restore their colonial plunder.

Benin, a West African country, received back over 30 royal artifacts confiscated during France’s occupation over 130 years ago earlier this month.

Other stolen antiquities, such as sacred wooden and stone tabots or tablets that depict the Ark of the Covenant, are still being fought for by the Ethiopian government.

The tabots are kept in the British Museum in London, which has a vast collection of foreign artifacts, but they have never been seen in public.

Ethiopia is also looking for the bones of Tewodros’ son, Prince Alemayehu, who was brought to Britain after the emperor committed suicide after being defeated on the battlefield.

“During the conflict, a variety of items that are a legacy of our culture and values were robbed and illegally transported out of the country,” Tourism Minister Nasise Challi said.

“A large number of our treasures have been discovered in museums, research centers, and the hands of private individuals,” she said during the gathering on Saturday, pleading for their repatriation.

Ethiopia, one of the world’s oldest countries with a long and rich cultural and religious history, has called the ransacking of Magdala a “grave injustice” that has strained relations with the United Kingdom.

Several of the returned objects were scheduled for auction but were instead purchased by the non-profit Scheherazade Foundation for repatriation. Others were purchased from private investors or merchants.

A collection of medieval manuscripts dating from before the 18th century was among them.