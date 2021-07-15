Ethiopia accuses a UN aid group of launching propaganda campaigns against them.

Ethiopia has accused a UN relief organization, among others, of running propaganda operations against them during an eight-month battle and humanitarian crisis in the country’s Tigray province.

People are dying in Ethiopia’s Tigray area owing to famine conditions, according to the Associated Press, as conflict between Tigray fighters and Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers continues. Humanitarian aid organizations, such as the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP), have been working to help the region. Redwan Hussein, a spokesperson for Tigray’s emergency task force, said assistance organizations are “playing a harmful role,” but did not specify which ones.

“Rather than organizing help, (they) are widely involved in coordinating misinformation activities to harass and slander the Ethiopian government from afar,” Hussein said.

In a broadcast, pro-government Ethiopian news agency ESAT news station claimed that WFP helped Tigray fighters, and the organization responded on Thursday.

WFP said it follows the humanitarian principles of humanism, impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence in Ethiopia and around the world.

Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian aid organizations working in the country’s war-torn Tigray region of “arming” Tigray fighters and vowed to put an end to some of their operations.

The claims reflect the latest squabbles between Ethiopia’s government and humanitarian organizations, who have been vying for months for unlimited access to Ethiopia’s mostly cut-off Tigray area, where scores of people have died of starvation.

Redwan further stated that if humanitarian workers do not “confine their efforts to aid and humanitarian issues,” Ethiopia’s government may “reconsider its commitment to collaborate with some of them.”

The World Food Programme (WFP) stated that “delivery of emergency food assistance to vulnerable and hungry communities is WFP’s number one priority.”

Last month, Tigray forces reclaimed control of much of the province, including Mekele, the regional capital, while Ethiopian soldiers withdrew and the government called a unilateral cease-fire.

Despite Ethiopia’s government’s claims that the cease-fire is for humanitarian reasons, relief groups say access is still severely restricted, and the US and the EU have equated the situation to a “siege.” Most of the region’s phone lines, internet, and electricity have been cut off.

For ten days, humanitarian convoys were unable to enter the region. According to the WFP, 50 trucks are carrying.