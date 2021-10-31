‘Eternal Tribute’: A Salvadoran man uses QR codes to replace epitaphs.

One inhabitant of El Salvador’s capital city has devised a novel approach to commemorate individuals who have passed away: instead of inscriptions, QR codes are placed on tombstones.

Visitors to the cemetery can scan the QR code with their phones to access a website that includes a biography of the deceased as well as images from their life.

“The goal is to remember our departed as they were in life,” Frederick Meza, the creator of the Memorial QR site, told AFP.

On the grave of his aunt Ana Lilian Chacon, a librarian who died in 2016, Meza put the first QR code plaque in San Salvador’s General Cemetery.

Meza, a 37-year-old photojournalist and historian, described her as “like my second mother,” who “took me closer to the world of literature to invent stories.” “That is why I am honoring her in this way.” Meza placed a second QR plaque on the grave of Ana Lilian’s grandmother, Simona Chacon, on the cemetery’s western side.

“It’s like a more eternal monument to loved ones that spans boundaries,” Meza explained, “since everyone with the code can watch the story.”

He charges a minimum of $50 for a QR code and accompanying website, and he wants to promote his work during the Day of the Dead celebrations on November 1.

“I hope people adapt to this new form of paying tribute,” he remarked, “since the QR code is… everywhere.” “It has already become a part of our everyday routine.”