Escapees from the Dutch Covid Hotel are being held in isolation in a hospital.

Officials said Monday that a pair was held in isolation in a hospital after they attempted a “not really wise” escape from a quarantine hotel for Covid-positive tourists from South Africa.

Border police discovered the fugitives, a 30-year-old Spanish male and a 28-year-old Portuguese woman, on an aircraft destined for Spain at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday and arrested them.

“Unfortunately, we heard some customers departed the hotel despite being told to stay. As a result, we had to act and make the arrest “AFP talked with Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for Schiphol Airport’s border police.

“They’re now at a hospital, where they’re quarantined,” he explained.

The majority of the 61 persons who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving on two planes from South Africa on Friday are quarantined at a motel near the airport.

Thirteen of the 61 were found to be carriers of the novel Omicron strain.

One of the couple had tested positive for coronavirus, albeit it was unclear whether they were infected with the new variety, and the other had tested negative but stayed with them.

The pair is “in a hospital in the Netherlands,” according to a spokesman for the mayor of the nearby Haarlemmermeer municipality, and they are currently being investigated for a suspected crime.

“These folks were asked to stay in the hotel for the first time, then again, urgently, and now they are in isolation. What they did was not prudent “Petra Faber, a spokeswoman for the organization, told AFP.

“It is not unlawful in the Netherlands to be outside if you have tested positive for Covid. It’s a different scenario when you step onto a plane knowing you have it.”