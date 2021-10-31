Eric Adams, the Vegan Ex-Police Officer Who Will Become New York’s Second Black Mayor

Eric Adams, a Black ex-cop who fought racial discrimination in the NYPD, is set to be elected as the city’s next mayor on Tuesday, with the job of heading the city’s post-pandemic recovery.

The 61-year-old Democrat and vegan activist will become only the second African American to manage New York City, a job that is frequently regarded as the most challenging in the country after president.

It brings to a close Adams’ incredible journey from poverty in Brooklyn, where he ran errands for a gang as a youth before joining the NYPD and pursuing a political career.

He’ll almost certainly beat Republican Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s election in predominantly liberal New York City, and succeed unpopular progressive Bill de Blasio, whose two-term limit expires on December 31.

Adams sees himself as a powerful leader who is a defender of the working class and a warrior against racial injustice, as well as harsh on crime and friendly with big business.

As mayor of a city of more than eight million people, he will be in charge of the country’s largest municipal budget, which has been ravaged by the pandemic, as well as the country’s largest police force and public school system.

“In this city, the mayor is the most powerful political figure. “You need someone who knows how to utilize authority,” said Mitchell Moss, an urban planning and policy professor at New York University, who described de Blasio as “indecisive” at times.” “Adams has the personality that New Yorkers desire in the workplace,” Moss added, “which is someone who will be visible, who will be in the communities, and who will come to work at the start of the day.”

In government, he will face a slew of issues, the most pressing of which will be reviving New York City’s economy following the Covid-19 disaster, which killed over 34,000 people and forced the closure of hundreds of thousands of enterprises.

He’ll also have to deal with keeping schools open, income inequality, a serious dearth of affordable housing, concerns about the impact of extreme weather events on failing infrastructure, and violent instability at Rikers Island.

One of his most difficult balancing acts will be to alter police tactics while maintaining the backing of a largely unionized department that feels undervalued and under-supported during the de Blasio administration.

Adams was born in 1960 in Bushwick, Brooklyn, to a large family in a working-class Queens area. His father worked as a butcher and his mother as a cleaner.

Two NYPD cops repeatedly kicked him in the groin after arresting him when he was 15 years old.