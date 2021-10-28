Erdogan, Turkey’s president, is shifting his focus to Africa in order to boost trade.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, arrives in Rome for the G20 meeting this weekend fresh off an African visit aimed at strengthening lucrative relationships during another round of tensions with the West.

Turkish companies are springing up all over the resource-rich continent, making “win-win” accords in fields as diverse as mining, health, energy, and infrastructure.

Turkey’s trade with Africa has risen from $5.4 billion when Erdogan took power in 2003 to $25.4 billion last year as a result of this shift away from traditional European markets.

Erdogan, fresh off a trip to Angola, Togo, and Nigeria and in the midst of yet another diplomatic confrontation with the West, told an African business event last week that Turkey wanted commerce to triple in the next few years.

One of the most important and contentious areas of collaboration is defense, where Turkey has boasted about the game-changing successes of its military drones on battlefields like Libya.

“Defense industry products present a fresh possibility,” stated Ankara’s Social Sciences University associate professor Mursel Bayram.

Erdogan has referred to Turkey as a “Afro-Eurasian” country and has visited the most African countries of any non-African leader (30 out of 54).

Since 2002, the number of Turkish embassies in Africa has increased from 12 to 43, and Turkish Airlines, the national carrier, now flies to over 60 African destinations.

“The fundamental reason for our increased interest in Africa is that we saw the potential there,” said Nail Olpak, chairman of the Foreign Economic Relations Board, to AFP.

“Perhaps we were a little late to see it, but we did.”

Olpak emphasized the continent’s enormous infrastructure needs, which range from energy to bridges, drinking water to waste disposal, and where Turkish enterprises excel.

Turkish companies have already constructed a mosque in Ghana, an indoor stadium in Rwanda, an Olympic swimming pool in Senegal, and are currently working on a Sudanese airport.

Meanwhile, Algeria is one of Turkey’s main liquefied petroleum gas suppliers, allowing Ankara to “lower our dependence on Russia and Iran,” according to Bayram.

For African officials, Turkish businesses provide jobs and competitively priced goods of comparable quality to those produced by China, one of the continent’s most active investors.

Tanzania’s Industry and Trade Minister Kitila Mkumbo told an Africa business summit in Istanbul attended by more than 40 African and Turkish ministers, “We consider Turkey as a real friend who wants to engage in Africa.”

"Aid is no longer of relevance to Africa."