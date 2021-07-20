Erdogan takes a tough stance on Cyprus and wants to reopen the ghost town.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey insisted on a two-state solution in Cyprus on Tuesday, endorsing controversial plans to revive a coastal vacation town that had been emptied of its original Greek Cypriot citizens.

In contravention of UN resolutions and blasted as “unacceptable” by the European Union, his tough address in the north of divided Nicosia represented another step toward opening up the ghost town and former resort of Varosha.

Erdogan addressed a gathering during a parade commemorating the 47th anniversary of his country’s invasion of the Mediterranean island that divided it, “We don’t have another 50 years to spend.”

He was referring to decades of failed UN-led attempts to reconcile Cyprus’s Greek and Turkish Cypriot-controlled parts.

“Without admitting that there are two peoples and two states with equal status, no progress can be made in negotiations,” he stated.

In contravention of UN resolutions, he also expressed support for Turkish Cypriot intentions to reopen a portion of Varosha, thus handing over sovereignty from the Turkish troops and changing the status quo.

“In Varosha, the floodgates to a new era that will benefit everyone will open,” Erdogan remarked.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who is close to Erdogan and favors a two-state solution over the federation long advocated in UN-led talks, indicated that the military status of 3.5 percent of Varosha would be eliminated.

This, according to Erdogan, demonstrates “how sensitively Turkish Cypriot authorities treat this matter.”

However, Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top diplomat, blasted any such move as “an unacceptable unilateral choice.”

Erdogan accused the Greek Cypriots of “stopping any avenue to a solution” with a “maximalist approach… that is distant from reality,” to shouts from Turkish flag-waving supporters.

He ignored European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s warning earlier this month that Brussels would “never accept” a two-state solution for Cyprus, which has been a member of the EU since 2004.

In contrast to the jubilation in the north, sad sirens blared across southern Nicosia at 5:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) to commemorate the invasion’s launch on July 20, 1974.

Turkish forces seized the northern part of Cyprus in retaliation for a failed coup attempt in Nicosia to annex the island to Greece.

The island is presently divided between the Republic of Cyprus, which is controlled by Greek Cypriots, and the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Ankara.

"Life will resume in Varosha," Erdogan declared on the second day of his visit to the north, reiterating a financial reparations offer to the Greeks.