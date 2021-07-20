Erdogan Takes a Hard Line On The Anniversary Of The Invasion Of Cyprus

In an aggressive statement on the 47th anniversary of his country’s invasion that partitioned the Mediterranean island, Turkey’s visiting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged on a two-state solution in Cyprus.

He told a gathering during a parade in the north of the capital Nicosia, “We don’t have another 50 years to waste,” referring to decades of unsuccessful UN-led efforts to unify the Greek and Turkish Cypriot-controlled portions of Cyprus.

“Without admitting that there are two peoples and two states with equal status, no progress can be made in negotiations,” he stated.

“A new bargaining process can only take place between two countries… The Turkish Cypriots’ sovereign equality and equal status must be confirmed. This is the key to finding a solution.”

Erdogan accused the Greek Cypriots of “stopping any avenue to a solution” with a “maximalist mentality… that is distant from reality,” to shouts from supporters waving Turkish flags.

He ignored European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s warning earlier this month that Brussels would “never accept” a two-state solution for Cyprus, which has been a member of the EU since 2004.

In contrast to the northern celebrations, sirens blared across southern Nicosia at 5:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) to mark the start of the invasion on July 20, 1974.

Turkish forces seized the northern part of Cyprus in retaliation for a failed coup attempt in Nicosia to annex the island to Greece.

The island is presently divided between the Republic of Cyprus, which is controlled by Greek Cypriots, and the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is only recognized by Ankara.

Erdogan promised to make “no concessions” in Ankara’s efforts to get international recognition for the TRNC when he arrived on Monday.

He informed Turkish Cypriot deputies, “On this island, there are two states and two peoples.”

“We will not, and will not be able to, make any concessions on that.”

Erdogan’s remarks echoed Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s call for international recognition. Tatar was elected in October on a platform of supporting a two-state solution rather than a federation.

On Tuesday, Tatar declared, alongside Erdogan, the “second step of our plan to expand” the reopening of the Turkish army-controlled east coast resort of Varosha, which was emptied of its Greek Cypriot residents during the invasion.

“Life will resume in Varosha,” Erdogan stated, reiterating a cash compensation offer to Greek Cypriots who lost their homes in 1974.

Varosha, once a Hollywood celebrity hangout, has been a fenced-off decaying ghost town for decades, preserved as a bargaining tool in negotiations.

The Turkish army, on the other hand, restored public access.