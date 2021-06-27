Erdogan should let the US to “pick up the pieces” in Afghanistan, according to Turkey’s opposition leader.

Tukey’s opposition leader told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to not get involved with the withdrawal of U.S. and other NATO troops from Afghanistan, and to instead let the U.S. “pick up the pieces.”

According to the Associated Press, opposition leader Meral Aksener stated in parliament on Wednesday, “Let whomever brought Afghanistan to this scenario pick up the pieces.” “Don’t be so quick to sacrifice your own soldier to save an American soldier’s life.”

Turkey, NATO’s only majority-Muslim country, has offered to help the US and NATO withdraw troops from Afghanistan by guarding and operating Hamid Karzai International Airport. Turkey has about 500 non-combat troops in Afghanistan and is looking for allies to help them with the operation.

Despite political pushback, US and Turkish military officials met in Ankara on Thursday to discuss the plans.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated last week that Turkey was seeking “diplomatic, logistical, and financial assistance” from the US to secure and run the airport after meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit. According to him, Turkey also wanted Pakistan and Hungary to participate in the operation.

A technical delegation from the United States had arrived for negotiations, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

“If the essential conditions are met, we will continue to operate the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which we have been doing for the previous six years,” Akar said on Thursday. “Discussions on this issue are still ongoing. For the time being, no decisions have been made.”

“We want to attain the best result for our country’s and Afghanistan’s interests,” Akar added. That’s what we are working for. Our aim is to continue working for the security, peace and welfare of our Afghan brothers.”

Critics see Turkey's offer to operate the airport as being part of an effort by Erdogan's government to mend ties with the United States which have deteriorated over an array of disagreements. Those have centered on Turkey's purchase of Russian weapons and U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish fighters which Ankara says are linked to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. They question the safety of the Turkish non-combat.