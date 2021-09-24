Erdogan seeks Russian alignment after failing to get the “desired outcome” in US talks.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, expressed disappointment with his recent conversations with US Vice President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press reported that Erdogan and Biden were unable to find common ground during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

“There was not the anticipated outcome in the meetings with Mr. Biden that I had been anticipating,” he told reporters on Friday. “We need to be at a different point as two NATO countries.”

Erodgan stated that he will now seek to strengthen ties with Russia.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Erdogan then went on to attack the United States’ assistance for Syrian Kurdish militants who have been vital in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group. Because of their ties to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a 37-year war against Turkey, Ankara considers them terrorists. The Kurdish ethnic group in Turkey is huge and unruly. The United States and the European Union have designated the PKK as a terrorist organization.

“America is not doing enough to combat terrorist organizations. It is providing them with a large number of weapons and equipment,” he explained.

On September 29, Erdogan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where the two leaders will discuss the situation in Syria.

The Syrian government’s main supporter is Russia, while Turkey backs opposition organizations seeking to depose President Bashar Assad. Russian and Turkish troops, on the other hand, have worked together in Idlib, the last stronghold of opposition forces, and in the search for a political settlement in the war-torn country.

When he visits Putin, Erdogan says he wants to expand relations with Moscow “far further.” He went on to say, “We seek to strengthen our bilateral relations with Russia.”

For several years, relations between the United States and Turkey have been strained. When Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system two years ago, they worsened much more. Turkey was removed off the US-led F-35 stealth fighter aircraft project as a result of the acquisition, and the US imposed sanctions on top Turkish defense sector leaders.

Erdogan had discussed the F-35 issue with journalists before departing New York on Thursday, warning that the current state of US-Turkey relations “does not bode well.”