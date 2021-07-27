Erdogan is being warned by the EU about a push to reopen a ghost town in Cyprus.

The EU warned Turkey on Tuesday to abandon plans to reopen the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha, which were revealed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s controversial visit to the split island.

Turkey’s unilateral actions and inappropriate pronouncements were criticised by the 27-nation bloc, which includes the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus.

Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar announced last week that the former resort, which had been closed since Ankara’s invasion of the island in 1974, will reopen.

The intentions, according to a statement made by the EU’s foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, violate a number of UN resolutions.

The EU stated that it would consider using “instruments and alternatives available to it to safeguard its interests.”

Erdogan’s words were also criticised by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

He remarked, “The current Turkish illegal operations in Cyprus must be categorically rejected.”

The recent announcements, he continued, undercut UN resolutions and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to resolve the long-running issue over the island’s split.

After meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Mitsotakis spoke.

Anastasiades stated that he had informed Athens that they were willing to resume discussions with Ankara under UN mediation and in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Varosha, nicknamed the “Jewel of the Mediterranean” by celebrities, has been a fenced-off ghost town for decades, with its previous luxury hotels covered by weeds.

During his visit to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the invasion that partitioned Cyprus, Erdogan promised that “life will restart in Varosha.”

Last year, the Turkish army reopened parts of the Varosha coastline to the public, and a major highway, Demokratias Avenue, has been cleared since then.

Erdogan also insisted on a two-state solution for the island in a speech during his visit, which was vehemently opposed by both EU member Cyprus and Brussels.

Erdogan’s call for two nations in Cyprus, as well as efforts to reopen a tourist town devoid of Greek Cypriots, were denounced by the UN Security Council on Friday.

Following a spike in tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s latest steps on Cyprus risk derailing efforts to repair relations between Ankara and the EU.

The EU is dangling a slew of carrots in front of Erdogan, including billions of euros in aid for Syrian refugees if he keeps his promises to improve strained ties with the bloc.

In 1974, Turkish troops captured the northern third of Cyprus in retaliation for an invasion. Brief News from Washington Newsday.