Erdogan defends his economic policy as “risky but correct.”

As the central bank intervened in markets to prop up the sinking lira, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his “risky but correct” economic policy of low interest rates.

Turkish households are under severe strain due to a currency crisis that is eroding their purchasing power as inflation stays high and the lira continues to plummet to new lows.

Despite double-digit inflation, the central bank has issued a series of rate decreases since September under pressure from Erdogan, who has fired three governors since 2019.

The Turkish president defies common economic wisdom by claiming that high interest rates contribute to rising inflation, and vowed to maintain the main rate low once more.

“We’re doing the right thing.” Erdogan addressed MPs in Ankara’s parliament, “We have made and are developing a politically dangerous but correct plan.”

“The entire world is aware of my aversion to high interest rates. I’ve never been a supporter of interest rates. “I wasn’t yesterday, and I won’t be tomorrow,” said the president.

Turkey, he claimed, had shifted away from a high-rate policy and toward a growth plan focused on investments, employment, output, and exports.

Official figures released on Tuesday showed that the economy grew 7.4% year on year in the third quarter of 2021, indicating that the focus on growth is paying off.

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Turkey’s economy would increase by 9% this year and 3.5 percent in 2022.

The central bank intervened shortly before Erdogan’s speech to stabilize the beleaguered lira, which has lost about 30% of its value against the dollar in a month.

The bank said in a statement that “due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates,” it “began to execute transactions at Borsa Istanbul Derivates Market (VIOP).”

Following the statement, the lira gained about three percent in value, reaching 13.02 lira per dollar.

Since the beginning of 2021, it has lost nearly 43% of its value against the dollar.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, estimated to be worth $128 billion by the opposition, were used to maintain the lira after the 2018 currency crisis.

Last month, though, Turkey’s president praised the bank’s solid reserves, which he claimed had grown to $127 billion.

“There was a growing chorus of worry over the introduction of capital controls” before the intervention, emerging markets economist Timothy Ash wrote in a note to clients.

“If people believe capital regulations are on the way, there’s a chance of a run.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.