Erdogan backs off on his threat to expel Western diplomats.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backtracked on a promise to dismiss ten Western envoys over a joint declaration of support for a detained civil society leader.

After the US and several other concerned countries released identical comments declaring they honored a UN norm prohibiting ambassadors from interfering in the host country’s domestic affairs, the reverse occurred.

Erdogan claimed the envoys had learned their lesson and “would be more careful now” after chairing an hours-long cabinet meeting devoted to the diplomatic crisis.

“Our objective is obviously not to create a problem,” Erdogan stated on national television. “Our intention is to safeguard our honour, our pride, and our sovereign rights.”

On relief that Turkey and the West had drawn back from the verge of the most serious diplomatic crisis of Erdogan’s 19-year leadership, the lira rebounded from a historic low and was trading up half a percent versus the dollar.

Erdogan had threatened the ambassadors on Thursday, then doubled down on Saturday, declaring the ten envoys “persona non grata” in broadcast remarks.

According to diplomats, the expulsions would have been unprecedented in NATO member state relations.

Last Monday, the US, Germany, and eight other countries’ embassies released an extraordinary statement demanding for the release of imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala.

For the past four years, the 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been imprisoned without being convicted.

Supporters see Kavala as an innocent emblem of Erdogan’s growing intolerance of political dissent following a failed military coup attempt in 2016.

Erdogan, on the other hand, accuses Kavala of funding a wave of anti-government protests in 2013 and subsequently playing a role in the attempted coup.

At a four-day conference ending on December 2, the Council of Europe’s human rights watchdog could initiate its first disciplinary hearings against Turkey in response to Kavala’s case.

Analysts point out, however, that other European governments, including NATO member Britain, have declined to join the Western push for Kavala’s release.

“The UK, Spain, and Italy’s conspicuous absence… is telling, pointing to the formation of a sub-group within the Western family of nations proficient at avoiding confrontation with Ankara,” noted political expert Soner Cagaptay.

Erdogan’s tenure as Prime Minister and President has been marked by a series of crises, followed by reconciliations with the West.

However, specialists believe that if the expulsion threat was carried out, it would have opened the most profound and long-lasting wound. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.