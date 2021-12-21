Equities are rebounding, but gas prices are reaching new highs.

World stock markets bounced back Tuesday after a brutal Omicron-fueled selloff, while natural gas prices soared to new highs, fueling global inflation fears.

Investors clawed back Monday’s losses, which were spurred by concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus type. Markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States were on the front foot.

Stocks and oil prices rose as bargain hunters flocked in, though investors’ attention remained focused on the Omicron strain and efforts to contain it over the holidays.

Gas prices, on the other hand, soared to all-time highs because to fears about winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumption nations, alarming investors.

“Traders may be on vacation, but this isn’t depressing the markets, which are still seeing plenty of volatility as the year draws to a close,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

“Omicron and all of the headlines that go along with it, not to mention last week’s slew of interest rate decisions and the political circus in Washington,” he continued.

Because many investors are taking the holidays off, market liquidity is low, which can amplify market volatility.

The announcement that Europe’s standard Dutch TTF gas price jumped 27% to 187.785 euros per megawatt hour in afternoon dealings jolted sentiment, while UK prices jumped to 470.83 pence per therm.

“Inflation is already at an all-time high and a rising source of concern for central banks, and increasing gas prices will only exacerbate the trend, putting even more pressure on people and companies,” Erlam added.

The recent spike in petrol prices coincides with central banks throughout the world beginning to unwind the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the outset of the pandemic to cushion economies from the horrors of lockdowns.

The global economy faces a slew of threats, including the Omicron variety, which is sweeping through populations and causing governments to reimpose anti-virus measures.

“I expect the markets to continue choppy, and I wouldn’t be surprised if indexes started to fall again,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

Reports that US Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, would still be willing to talk about US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending program after rejecting it on Sunday brought some hope, although any new talks are likely to drag on.

Elsewhere The Turkish lira gained ground against the dollar on Tuesday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.