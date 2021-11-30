Entourage: Far-right pundit Zemmour to Announce French Presidency Bid

According to a member of his entourage, French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour will announce his candidacy for president on Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity declining after a tumultuous few weeks.

“A message to the French will be posted on our social networks” about noon on Tuesday, according to the source, before Zemmour appears on TF1 television.

Several members of his inner circle began using the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat in their tweets (Zemmour candidate).

Intense campaigning had left little doubt about Zemmour’s determination to run for president in 2022, and some surveys showed he would even make it to the second round against President Emmanuel Macron.

However, tensions have been rising in the Zemmour camp, as recent surveys revealed that the far-right commentator’s support was waning in favor of Marine Le Pen, the far-traditional right’s standard-bearer.

In an incident filmed by an AFP photographer on Saturday in the southern city of Marseille, Zemmour gave a passer-by the finger in reaction to the passer-by giving him the same signal.

Zemmour, 63, rose to prominence as a commentator for his vehement anti-Islam and anti-immigration rhetoric.

He’ll conduct his first formal campaign meeting in Paris on Sunday morning; anti-fascists and unions have already committed to hold a “silent Zemmour” rally in the French capital at 1 p.m. (noon GMT).

There had been talk that Zemmour’s candidacy might be revealed in the following days, ahead of a major speech in Paris on December 5.

Macron has yet to declare his candidacy, although it is largely assumed that he will do so in the first half of next year.

The classic right-wing political party On December 4, the Republicans are expected to unveil their nominee at a congressional meeting.