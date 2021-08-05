‘Enough with the Sanctions!’ China tells the US. as well as pledges of support for Cuba

Under increasing pressure from President Joe Biden’s administration, China has called on the US to end its decades-long campaign of sanctions against Cuba and vowed support for the fellow Communist country.

Late last month, the US State Department issued fresh penalties against Cuban military, security, and police leaders in reaction to their repression on rare protests that erupted earlier in July over the government’s COVID-19 response and limits on civil liberties.

Beijing has reacted angrily to the measure, accusing Washington of meddling in Havana’s affairs.

“China vehemently opposes any initiative to unilaterally impose sanctions and intervene in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of so-called ‘freedom,’ ‘human rights,’ and ‘democracy,’” a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said in a statement released Wednesday.

“The recent US sanctions against Cuban institutions and officials gravely violate the basic principles of international relations and reveal once again to the world the customary US-style double standard and bullyingism,” the spokesperson stated.

Since the early years of the Cold War, when revolutionary Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolt brought communism to the island state about 90 miles off the coast of Florida, Cuba has been subject to a US trade embargo, one of the world’s longest. The limits remain in place more than six decades later, as former President Barack Obama’s reconciliation was reversed by his successor, former President Donald Trump.

Since taking office, Biden, who previously served as Obama’s vice president, has followed in Trump’s footsteps, much to the dismay of China and the international community, which has opposed such measures.

“As everyone knows, the US economic, commercial, and financial embargo severely impedes Cuba’s efforts to strengthen its economy and people’s livelihood, and tramples on the Cuban people’s right to subsistence and development,” a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated. “We urge the United States to heed the unanimous call of the world community and withdraw the sanctions and embargo on Cuba quickly and completely, and to cease making excuses for excessive involvement and destabilization.”

While Cuba has mostly escaped the embargo, the COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on the country’s economy.

