England spinner Leach draws inspiration from Lyon’s ‘impressive’ performance.

England spinner Jack Leach revealed on Wednesday that Australia’s Nathan Lyon is “amazing,” and that he has been studying how he handles local circumstances ahead of the first Ashes Test next week.

After the Indian’s heroics during a Test series in Australia last summer, Leach singled out Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration.

“I’ve watched Nathan Lyon for years and he’s really impressive,” said Leach, who famously shared a final-wicket partnership of 76 with Ben Stokes as England rescued win from Australia at Leeds in 2019.

“Just how good his stock ball is, and how he’s discovered ways to extract extra bounce, dip, and all the other things on wickets that don’t always give a lot of spin,” he told journalists.

“They’re the kinds of things I’ve been attempting to include while staying true to my talents.”

Observing fellow left-arm spinner Jadeja during England’s rain-soaked build-up to the five-Test series was also part of his preparation.

“I don’t think (Jadeja) did anything different than what he does in India,” said Leach, who has taken 62 wickets in 16 Tests but none in Australia.

“That’s also a great thing to notice. He’s taken what he does and applied it to other areas, with great success.” After recent torrential rain, a lively pitch is forecast for the first Test in Brisbane on December 8, which would favor England’s pace attack.

It’s unclear whether they’ll also go with a spinner, but Leach believes all-rounder Ben Stokes’ chances have increased since his return to the touring party following injury and a mental-health hiatus.

“The message from the (English) summer was that Stokesy not being in the side, not having that all-round option in the top order, made it harder for me to get in,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to have him back, and he’s been fantastic. He’s such a team player, and the group is only stronger as a result of his presence.”