Engineers at Stanford have created bird bots that can perch and grab objects.

A team of engineers at Stanford University has developed robotic graspers that can be mounted on drones and allow them to capture objects and grip diverse surfaces, inspired by how birds land and rest on branches.

The advancement could allow flying robots to save energy in instances where they would otherwise have to hover, such as search and rescue missions, or make it easier for ecologists to collect data in forests.

“From an engineering and robotics standpoint, we want to be able to land anyplace,” David Lentink, co-author of an article describing the idea published in Science Robotics on Wednesday, told AFP.

The project has been termed “stereotyped nature-inspired aerial grasper,” or SNAG, by the team.

Animals are frequently used by roboticists to tackle complex technical challenges, but replicating the way birds fly and perch after millions of years of evolution is no easy task.

The size, shape, and texture of the branches vary. They may be covered in lichen or moss, or they may be wet and slippery.

The researchers used high-speed cameras to examine how parrotlets landed on perches of various sizes and materials, including wood, foam, sandpaper, and Teflon, to analyze previous data on parrotlets, the second smallest species of parrot.

Sensors were also installed on the perches to record the amount of force used during landing, roosting, and takeoff.

They discovered that the birds approached each landing in the same way, relying on their feet to deal with any variation.

Birds have soft, wrinkled toe pads that provide consistent friction, as well as claws that wrap around a perch.

The team needed to make a grasper big enough to hold a small quadcopter drone, so they based their design on peregrine falcon legs.

It has a 20-iteration 3D-printed construction, with motors and fishing line standing in for muscles and tendon.

Its gripping movement takes 20 milliseconds, and once it’s wrapped around the branch, an accelerometer in the robot’s right foot signals that it’s landed.

This, in turn, activates a balance mechanism, which, like actual birds, tilts the bot forward to avoid falling.

The completed bird bot was able to catch items thrown at it, such as bean bags and tennis balls, and land in real-world settings in Oregon’s woodlands.

Beyond the potential applications for drones in the future, Lentink believes that creating such robots can lead to fresh insights into bird morphology.

