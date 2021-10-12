Energy prices are expected to fall by early 2022, according to an IMF official.

Rising energy costs are putting pressure on families, but the latest surge is unlikely to spark a 1970s-style oil crisis and is expected to subside early next year, according to IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

Energy costs plummeted last year as a result of the shutdowns enacted to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, but demand has rebounded sharply in 2021 as the world economy has recovered, according to Gopinath.

A long, cold winter followed by an extremely hot summer in the energy market resulted in increased demand and reduced stockpiles, particularly in Europe’s gas reserves.

“This recovery is truly exceptional,” she stated on the margins of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s annual meetings.

Many other items have struggled to keep up with demand, exacerbated in part by the introduction of the Delta form of Covid-19, which has made workers unwilling to return to work and clogged supply chains.

She claims that labor shortages in countries like Germany, the United States, and Japan are “feeding into price pressures.”

“We’re in a terrible scenario where prices have risen dramatically,” she remarked, adding that the crucial question is whether this will continue.

“We expect it to fall back down by the end of the first quarter next year and into the second quarter,” she said, adding that energy prices “will be elevated” for the next few months.

“Once we get through the winter, we’ll be in a better position.”

Oil prices have risen dramatically in recent weeks, reaching multi-year highs on Monday, with the benchmark WTI crude rising above $80 a barrel for the first time since October 2014 and up 30% since August, sending global stock markets plummeting.

The rise in energy prices has fueled fears that overall inflation may rise much more, impeding the global recovery.

Gopinath warned that the weather may play a role, since a particularly harsh winter might result in widespread power disruptions “This will have a far greater impact on the world.

“The worst-case scenario” would be “an extraordinarily harsh winter in the Northern Hemisphere,” according to the report “She believes that rising energy demand, combined with a failure by producers, notably OPEC+, to respond with greater output, will feed into headline inflation.

Severe weather, including arctic temperatures and snowstorms, produced a spike in electricity use in the southern United States in February 2021.

With a population of approximately 29 million people, Texas is the most populous state in the United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.