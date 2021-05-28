Endangered African Painted Dogs Get First ‘Hands-On’ Health Check in Adorable Video

On Facebook, a viral video of an endangered troop of African Painted Dogs receiving their first health check has warmed the hearts of international viewers.

On Thursday, the Perth Zoo in South Perth, Australia, released a statement regarding the adorable puppies. The zoo joked in the caption, “Adorable status: confirmed.” “The six African Painted Dog Puppies had their first physical examination and passed with flying [colors]!”

The video shows one of the nameless pups receiving a physical examination from a zoo veterinarian. As the puppy sits calmly, the vet examines its eyes, keen teeth, and ears.

Before awarding it a clean bill of health, the vet technician examines its respiration and heart rates. The African Painted Dog is carried back to its cage in a carrying crate, and the movie concludes with the pup reuniting with its pack and running around in the grass.

According to a study from the Perth Zoo, the African Painted Dog, formally known as Lycaon pictus, is a species of animal that lives in packs of 30 or more in the African savannah.

However, the species has now been categorized as critically “endangered.”

“They were once common across Africa, but have since been reduced to small, scattered populations,” according to the Perth Zoo. “Farmers and rangers kill African Painted Dogs because they are supposed to prey on cattle. Habitat loss and infections spread by domestic dogs are additional problems for Painted Dogs.

The Perth Zoo stated that they are collaborating with a conservation outreach program to both educate children and safeguard the species, specifically by “helping painted dog anti-snaring teams to boost wild dog protection.”

According to BBC Earth, though African Painted Dogs appear to be harmless as puppies, they are more closely linked to wolves than the modern domesticated dog and are not appropriate as house pets.

The video has approximately 7,000 views and has warmed the hearts of viewers in Australia and throughout the world. Facebook commentators were blown away by the wellness visit and offered gratitude for the zoo’s endangered species protection work. This is a condensed version of the information.