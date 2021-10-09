End the ‘cover-up,’ says a French minister in relation to a sunken trawler.

Relatives of French sailors who perished inexplicably off the coast of England over two decades ago urged France’s foreign minister to share everything he knows about the event on Friday.

The sinking of the Bugaled Breizh trawler in 2004 off the coast of Cornwall, which killed all five people on board, is currently being investigated at a High Court inquest in London.

“The London trial may be the final chance for the victims to learn the truth,” the relatives’ attorneys wrote in a letter to France’s top diplomat, Jean-Yves Le Drian, adding that the families “wouldn’t understand if you continue to cover up what you say you knew about this case.”

The murdered men’s relatives are hoping for confirmation that the boat was pulled down by a submarine.

Around the time of the sinking, which happened in about a minute in good weather, naval exercises involving British and NATO submarines were taking place in the vicinity.

According to the letter to Le Drian seen by AFP, he stated in 2013 that “the English have not said everything.”

The minister hails from Brittany, a region of northwest France where the Bugaled Breizh once resided.

The case will take three weeks, according to Judge Nigel Lickley, who began hearing testimony on Monday.

Three submarines — Dutch, German, and British — were operating in the vicinity at the time, according to Lickley.

When the Dutch submarine surfaced and approached the fishing boat, it sent out a distress signal. As they got on the scene, rescuers noticed a submarine on the surface, according to the court.

“We discussed the idea that it wasn’t good to observe a submarine in the proximity of a fishing vessel,” Martin Brooman, a rescue helicopter crew member, said on Friday.

“I can’t comment on what happened that day, but trawlers are at risk from submarines.”

pau-am/phz/har