Employers can prohibit employees from wearing religious items, according to the EU’s top court.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union’s (EU) top court ruled that companies can prohibit employees from wearing religious items such as headscarves.

The ruling came as a result of a case heard by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg after two German women filed legal objections over wearing Islamic headscarves at work.

According to the tribunal’s decision, courts in the EU’s 27 member countries should evaluate if restricting visible religious items at work amounted to a “genuine requirement” from the employer. The judgement further stated that the employee’s rights and interests must be assessed in light of the legislation protecting religious freedom in a specific EU country.

One of the ladies who took the issue to court is a special needs caregiver, while the other works as a sales assistant and cashier.

Both filed legal challenges with German courts, which forwarded the cases to the European Court of Justice.