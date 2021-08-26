Employees who have not been vaccinated may lose their jobs, according to Air Canada.

All personnel must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 30th, according to the Montreal-based airline. It will also require new hires to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, August 25, the airline stated, “Under the mandated vaccination policy, testing will not be offered as an alternative.”

“While Air Canada will accommodate employees who are unable to be fully vaccinated due to valid reasons, such as medical conditions, failure to be fully vaccinated by October 30, 2021 will result in consequences ranging from unpaid leave to termination, except for those who qualify for accommodation.”

Air Canada’s mandate is “another initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and customers,” according to the company.

“Air Canada remains committed to the continuous development and adoption of new safety measures and processes that are effective and convenient for customers as they become available,” the airline said. “Such safeguards are critical for the safe resumption of the air transportation business, which, in addition to allowing Canadians to travel freely, is also an important driver of economic activity in the country.”

The airline stated that their policy was in line with the Canadian government’s recent announcement that all federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation employees must be vaccinated by the end of October.

All commercial air travelers, as well as passengers on interprovincial railways and cruise ships, will be required to get vaccinated in the near future.

United Airlines declared earlier this month that all 67,000 of its employees must produce proof of immunization by October 25 or five weeks after the FDA issues full approval to one of the coronavirus vaccines, whichever comes first. On Monday, the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine its final approval.

If proof of vaccination is provided before September 20, United Airlines employees who have already been vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated will be granted an additional day of pay.

Three other major American airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, have stated that they will not require their employees to receive immunizations.

