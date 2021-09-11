Employees at a New York hospital have resigned over a vaccine mandate, and the hospital will no longer deliver babies.

Six employees in a maternity unit at a hospital in upstate New York quit rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19, forcing the facility to temporarily suspend delivering infants.

According to television station WWNY, while Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville will stop delivering infants after September 24, hospital officials stated they will work with the state’s Department of Health to ensure the maternity section does not close permanently.

“We will be able to reengage in delivering infants here in Lewis County if we can suspend the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated,” Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer said at a news conference Friday.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared in August that by September 27, all healthcare workers in the state, including those in hospitals and long-term care facilities, must have received their first COVID-19 vaccination dosage.

According to Cayer, 30 hospital employees were vaccinated after the news, while another 30 resigned. Six employees in the maternity unit have resigned over the vaccine demand, he said, while another seven are unsure.

“Our aim is that as we come closer to the deadline, the number of people who have been vaccinated will rise, fewer people will leave, and maybe, just maybe, some of those who have resigned may reconsider,” Cayer said.

“We aren’t on our own. There are thousands of unfilled positions north of the Thruway, and we now have a challenge to deal with, you know, the vaccination mandate,” he continued.

President Joe Biden announced broad vaccine regulations on Thursday that could affect over 100 million people, including all health-care employees.

“If you go to a health center for treatment, you should be able to verify that the persons who are treating you are vaccinated. Simple. Straightforward. “Plain and simple,” Biden stated.

According to Biden, the new federal regulation will affect 17 million health-care workers who work in hospitals, home health-care centers, and other medical facilities.

Recent vaccine mandates have been met with opposition by hospital personnel around the country, particularly in California, Texas, and Mississippi.

Hundreds of staff at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas walked out of their shifts in June to protest the hospital’s COVID-19 immunization requirement. Ashton Handley, a resigned employee. This is a condensed version of the information.