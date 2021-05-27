Emmanuel Macron Acknowledges France’s Role in the Genocide in Rwanda, but Refuses to Apologize

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that France is to blame for the slaughter in Rwanda in 1994, but he stopped short of apologizing.

Macron spoke on how France had failed the 800,000 genocide victims during a speech at the genocide memorial in Kigali, claiming the country had backed with Rwanda’s “genocidal regime” and carried “overwhelming responsibility” for the country’s descent into genocide.

Macron did not apologize, but he did say, “A genocide cannot be forgiven; one must live with it.”

Macron’s refusal to apologize drew mixed reactions. Rwandan President Paul Kagame applauded Macron for his “strong speech,” while survivors of the genocide criticized him for not apologizing.

Dan Karenzi, a genocide survivor, told the Associated Press, “We don’t want to hear him talk about responsibility, about France’s participation in the Holocaust.” “We, the survivors, wanted to hear Macron officially apologize to us. I am quite dissatisfied.”

“In Rwanda, France has a role, a history, and a political obligation. It has a responsibility to look history in the eyes and acknowledge the misery that it has inflicted on the Rwandan people by prioritizing silence over truth-seeking for far too long,” Macron added.

“The world community spent nearly three months, three interminable months, before reacting, and we, all of us, abandoned hundreds of thousands of victims,” he says.

He claimed that France’s shortcomings resulted to a “27-year painful estrangement” between the two countries.

Macron stated, “I have to come to accept our duties.”

“His words were something more valuable than an apology, they were the truth,” Kagame said. “This was an act of tremendous courage.”

Kagame and Macron both signaled that a page had been turned in France-Rwanda ties.

“This visit is about the future, not the past,” Kagame said, adding that he and Macron discussed a range of issues, including investment and support for businesses.

Macron said they were opening “a new page” and rebuilding ties that are “strong and irreversible.” He said that he asked to be able to appoint a French ambassador to Rwanda, after six years where France has been without one in the country.

