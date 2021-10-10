Embattled Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is set to be replaced.

Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’s top diplomat, was poised to take over as chancellor on Sunday, a day after Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation amid graft allegations, capping the stunning rise of one of Europe’s youngest political leaders.

Late Saturday, the 35-year-old conservative announced his resignation as chancellor, yielding to pressure to resign after being involved in a corruption scandal.

Kurz, who has led two governments in the last four years, has recommended foreign minister Schallenberg take over the chancellery, saying he wants to “create room to prevent chaos.”

Following a meeting with Greens Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, the 52-year-old ambassador was scheduled to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday.

Schallenberg has yet to make a public statement, but Kogler said late Saturday that his party would back him in his bid to preserve the conservative-Green alliance in power.

Prosecutors raided multiple places associated to Kurz’s People’s Party on Wednesday, putting pressure on him to quit, including from the Greens (OeVP).

They said that Kurz and nine other people were being investigated for allegedly using government funds in a corrupt scheme to secure favourable media coverage between 2016 and 2018.

Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, stating again on Saturday that the claims against him are “false” and that he will strive to resolve the situation while remaining as party leader and a member of parliament.

Given the fraud investigation, the opposition has slammed the conservative-Greens partnership, with Social Democrats (SPOe) leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner claiming Kurz will remain a “shadow chancellor” even on the back benches.

On Sunday, media commentaries mirrored such sentiments, saying it would be interesting to watch if Schallenberg could step up and lead the country in his own way.

“There is no doubt that he (Kurz) believes he will be able to pull the strings from the not-so-subtle background,” Hans Rauscher, a columnist for the left-leaning Der Standard, wrote, referring to Kurz as “tricky Sebastian.”

The OeVP-Greens partnership, which is the first of its kind at the national level, took office in January 2020 and has already been strained by the impact from other corruption scandals and disagreements over issues such as refugee policy.

Prosecutors allege that between 2016 and 2018, money from the finance ministry were used to fund “partially falsified opinion polls that served an exclusively party-political aim.”

This corresponds to the time period when Kurz, who was already a government minister, assumed control of the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.