Elsa is expected to make landfall on the Caribbean islands.

As the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season bears down on the region, Caribbean islands are prepared for hazardous rains and gusts.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Martinique, and St. Lucia, indicating that such conditions are likely within 36 hours. A tropical storm watch was also issued for Guadeloupe and Grenada, as well as their dependencies.

The hurricane department, however, said it was too early to predict if Tropical Storm Elsa would make landfall in Miami, Florida, where a desperate search for lives continues in the ruins of the Champlain Towers condo in Surfside.

On Thursday morning, the storm’s center was about 800 miles southeast of the Windward Islands, but it was heading westward at a rate of 25 miles per hour and was likely to impact land soon.

Elsa is expected to pass near or over areas of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, according to the hurricane center. It would then proceed into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Saturday, eventually reaching the southern coast of Hispaniola.

The organization stated that maximum sustained winds are nearing 40 mph and are predicted to strengthen over the following few days. Elsa’s center has tropical storm-force winds that stretch outward up to 105 kilometers.

Other islands in the region have been cautioned to keep an eye on the storm, including the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

“Elsa is predicted to generate rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados,” according to the center’s statement, which was issued at 5 a.m. ET on Thursday. “Isolated flash flooding and mudslides may occur as a result of this rain.”

“Interests in Florida should follow changes to the prediction for this system, but given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast, it is too early to determine what, if any, impacts could occur there next week,” the forecast stated.

Storm in the Tropics When Ana formed on May 22, it became the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

It was the seventh year in a row that a named storm formed before the hurricane season began, thanks to Ana’s arrival. This is a condensed version of the information.