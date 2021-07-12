Elon Musk, the founder of Space X, has reserved a future flight on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spacecraft.

Elon Musk is planning a trip to space, but he’s already eyeing a spacecraft from another business to get there.

According to The Sunday Times, as reported by Business Insider, the Space X founder is one of numerous persons who have already purchased a ticket for one of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic (SPCE) space journeys. Musk’s flight reservation was also confirmed by the Wall Street Journal.

At the time of writing, it was unknown how far up the flight waiting list Musk was.

Musk paid $10,000 for a seat on a future Virgin Galactic spaceship journey, according to Branson, 70, who told The Sunday Times that the date of the flight has not yet been established.

“Elon is a friend, and maybe I’ll ride on one of his ships one day,” the Virgin Galactic founder told the news site.

On Sunday, Branson and a complete crew launched the VVS Unity Virgin Galactic spacecraft to the edge of space. He was the first billionaire to reach 53.5 miles above sea level, the frontier of space. The launch of the spacecraft from New Mexico went off without a hitch.

I used to have a dream about looking up at the sky when I was a kid. Now I’m an adult aboard a spaceship orbiting our lovely planet. To the next generation of visionaries, imagine what you can do if we can. #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX

On July 20, Blue Origins founder Jeff Bezos will launch into space atop the New Shepard rocket.

In 2022, Branson aims to fly people to the edge of space.

According to Business Insider, he told The Sunday Times that Tom Hanks, Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga have acquired other tickets for space rides onboard the Unity spacecraft. Branson acknowledged to the news site that roughly 600 passengers from 58 different nations have purchased tickets.

According to Business Insider, a one-hour voyage on the Virgin Galactic flight costs $250,000, including training and a spacesuit. According to the Wall Street Journal, Virgin Galactic has received $80 in sales and deposits for future rides on its spacecraft.

Musk was in Branson’s kitchen at 3 a.m. on the morning of the successful takeoff to wish him “good luck,” the billionaire Virgin founder tweeted.

Today is going to be a big day. It’s a great way to start the day with a friend. I’m in a good mood, I’m enthusiastic, and I’m ready.

TODAY at 7:30 a.m., watch the launch and broadcast of #Unity22. Brief News from Washington Newsday.