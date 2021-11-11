Elon Musk sells $5 billion worth of Tesla stock just days after a Twitter poll.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has sold $5 billion worth of company stock, just days after launching a Twitter poll in which millions of people voted on whether he should sell 10% of his massive interest in the electric carmaker.

According to regulatory papers released on Wednesday, the crazy billionaire, who is the world’s richest man with a net worth of approximately $300 billion, sold 4.5 million shares this week.

They did not, however, suggest that the choice was influenced by the unusual virtual referendum he held on Saturday.

According to the documents, a batch of shares worth $1.1 billion were sold on Monday to meet tax liabilities after Musk exercised stock options, but the sale was begun under a pre-arranged trading plan set up in September.

It was unclear whether the remaining share transactions, which were announced on Tuesday and Wednesday and valued at roughly $4 billion, were also planned before of the Twitter referendum.

Musk tweeted on Saturday: “Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a tool of tax avoidance, I suggest selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you agree with this?” “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way they go,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet after distributing the poll to his 62 million followers.

Nearly 58 percent of the 3.5 million votes cast in the poll were in favor of him proceeding with the sale.

However, the 50-year-old South African would have to sell millions more shares than he has so far this week to reach a ten percent sale of his overall position in Tesla.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, he still possessed over 170 million Tesla shares, or about a 17 percent ownership in the firm, prior to the sales.

Musk’s fortune has grown as Tesla’s stock price has risen from around $130 at the start of 2020 to $1,222.09 last Friday.

After the weekend survey, Tesla’s stock plummeted, reducing Musk’s net worth by $50 billion, but the company rebounded on Wednesday, increasing more than 4% to close at $1,067.95.

Musk’s remarks on Saturday came in response to a plan by US Congressional Democrats to raise taxes on the ultra-wealthy by targeting equities, which are typically taxed only when sold.

Musk's involvement on a very serious subject — income equality in the United States and who should pay for social safety net programs — did not go well.