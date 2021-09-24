Elon Musk claims that the chip shortage is only temporary.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, stated on Friday that a global semiconductor shortage, which is wreaking havoc on automakers, will be resolved shortly.

The chip shortage is only temporary, according to the billionaire, who spoke via video at Italian Tech Week in Turin.

Musk told an audience of startups, investment firms, and tech entrepreneurs, “There are a lot of chip fabrication machines being built.”

“I believe we will have adequate chip capacity by next year. I sincerely hope so, but it looks to be the case.”

The relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in many industrialized nations has boosted demand for car parts, resulting in a surge in electric vehicle sales and renewed activity.

However, the auto industry is competing with other industries that rely heavily on semiconductors as inputs, such as computing, cellphones, and smart gadgets.

Tesla has so far been able to overcome the chip scarcity by switching to new designs and rewriting the necessary software.

The automaker delivered a record number of automobiles in the second quarter and surpassed $1 billion in net profit for the first time.