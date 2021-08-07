Ellis Cherishes His ‘Surreal’ Hat-trick In His T20 Debut

Despite Australia’s 3-0 loss to Bangladesh in their five-match series, fast bowler Nathan Ellis said he will always remember becoming the first player to take a hat-trick in a Twenty20 international on debut.

Ellis made history when he withdrew Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mahedi Hasan in the final over of the third match in Dhaka on Friday, replacing Mitchell Starc in the starting lineup.

Ellis described the experience as “surreal.” “To come out on the other side with a hat-trick – it wasn’t something I expected or believed would happen, but it was really incredible. Something I’ll treasure for the rest of my life.”

“For me, the entire tour has been a bit of a weird experience.”

While Ellis assisted in limiting Bangladesh to 127-9, the hosts held their nerve to defend their score, prevailing by 10 runs to win their first series against the visitors in any format.

The young Tasmanian speedster arrived in Bangladesh as a reserve player and was only called into the Australian squad when Riley Meredith was injured.

Before his hat-trick, Ellis gave up at least one boundary in each of his first three overs. He is only the second Australian to score a hat-trick in an international match, following Damien Fleming’s hat-trick against Pakistan in a Test match in 1994.

Bangladesh have never beaten Australia in a T20 match before this week. On Saturday, the series’ fourth match will be contested.