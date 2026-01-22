Elizabeth Hurley Alleges Daily Mail Phone Bugging in High Court Testimony

Actress Elizabeth Hurley testified in the High Court on January 22, 2026, accusing the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), of illegal phone tapping and surveillance. Hurley’s claims were echoed by Prince Harry, another claimant in the high-profile case, as the proceedings revealed disturbing details of press misconduct.

Emotional Testimony Unveils Shocking Violations

Hurley’s testimony brought an emotional charge to the courtroom as she described the profound impact of alleged invasions of her privacy. The actress detailed how her landlines were tapped, and microphones were surreptitiously placed on her dining room windows. In a written statement submitted to the court, Hurley said, “Landline tapping my phones and recording my live telephone conversations, placing surreptitious mics on my home windows, stealing my medical information when I was pregnant with Damian and other monstrous, staggering things.” She called these actions a “brutal invasion of privacy” and the “ultimate violation of privacy.”

According to Hurley, the intensity of the surveillance went beyond simple voicemail interception. “There is a vast difference between someone intercepting a voicemail and someone listening in on every single phone call in your home and concealing a tape recorder and attaching it to your home BT wire to record your live telephone conversations,” Hurley told the court, describing the personal toll it took on her life.

Hurley insisted that none of the leaks attributed to her in the press came from her inner circle. In a forceful denial, she stated, “No friend of mine would say that,” adding that her friends, mostly private individuals not involved in media, would never have shared such information. She also responded to questions about her own media engagement, clarifying that while she had given a few interviews, the information in the contested reports came from illegal methods.

The emotional weight of Hurley’s testimony was evident as she recounted the relentless press attention she faced, particularly in the 2000s. She described the barrage of articles about her as a “relentless avalanche” of intrusive media coverage, leaving her to endure an ongoing assault on her privacy.

Hurley’s lawyer, David Sherborne, who also represents Prince Harry and other claimants in the case, stood by her throughout the testimony, providing crucial support during cross-examination. The case, which has already drawn significant media attention, continues to spotlight broader questions surrounding press ethics, privacy violations, and the unchecked power of the media in the digital age.

The proceedings also featured Prince Harry’s testimony, which paralleled Hurley’s accusations of media intrusion. He shared how the press had subjected his wife, Meghan Markle, to relentless scrutiny, painting their lives as a constant spectacle. Harry’s shift in attitude towards the press was evident, particularly after his relationship with Meghan began, as he grew more confrontational in response to what he perceived as an unjust invasion of their privacy.

Further developments in the case revealed the extent of the alleged unlawful tactics used by ANL. Sherborne introduced evidence showing that David Dillon, an executive at the Mail on Sunday, had approved invoices for private investigator Steve Whittamore. Whittamore, who admitted using illicit methods to gather information, including the tracking of celebrity vehicles through registration plate data, is accused of being part of a wider practice of unethical information gathering within the organization.

ANL has vehemently denied all allegations, asserting that the information published about Hurley and the other claimants was either publicly available or legally obtained. However, the testimonies and evidence presented in the case continue to challenge this defense, as both Hurley and Harry insist that the information in question was illegally obtained.

As the trial progresses, all eyes remain on the court’s verdict, which could have significant implications for the relationship between public figures and the press, setting potential precedents for privacy rights and media accountability. The case underscores the deep scars caused by years of press intrusion, with the claimants seeking not only legal redress but also a shift in the ethical boundaries of journalism.