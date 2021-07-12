Eleven tourists are killed and almost a dozen more are injured by a single bolt of lightning.

A single lightning strike in Jaipur, India, killed at least 11 people and injured almost a dozen more on Sunday.

The victims were snapping selfies in the rain at the 12th Century Amer Fort on top of a watchtower when a bolt of lightning struck, according to BBC News.

“There was a tower there,” says the narrator. When the tower’s wall fell due to the lightning strike, several individuals were buried beneath it. Because the fort sits on a hill, some individuals fell into a ditch as debris fell and space was reduced,” Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management officer in Jaipur, told CNN.

According to Saini, the event happened at 6:30 p.m. local time, and a rescue operation was carried out by police and civil defense force officials until 7 a.m. on Monday.

According to BBC News, 27 people were atop the fort’s watchtower and wall at the moment of the lightning hit. During the strike, some people jumped to the ground.

According to local media, the majority of the victims were teenagers.

A total of 11 dead, including women and children, were discovered. According to CNN, they were declared dead on arrival at the city’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital, with another 11 persons listed in stable condition.

This isn’t the only place in the area where individuals have died as a result of lightning strikes.

According to BBC News, hundreds of people were killed in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. According to local media sources, more deaths were recorded across Rajasthan state, where Jaipur is located, on Sunday alone.

Lightning strikes were responsible for 2,885 deaths in 2017 and 2,358 deaths in 2018, according to India’s National Crime Records Bureau.