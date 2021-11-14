Elephants in Bangladesh are in danger after a spate of killings.

At least four Asian elephants have been murdered in Bangladesh in the last week, officials said Sunday, putting the endangered species’ decreasing population in jeopardy.

In the South Asian country, fewer than 100 elephants exist, and as their territory diminishes, they come into regular conflict with humans.

“Since last week, four elephants have perished in the Chittagong district alone,” forest department officer Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury told AFP.

Two had been electrocuted, a third had been shot in a forest reserve, and a fourth had died of “natural causes,” he claimed.

In northern Sherpur, a fourth elephant died of electric shock.