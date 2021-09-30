Elephant Charges at Bus, Shattering Windshield With Tusks in Shocking Video

An Indian elephant charges towards a bus, cracking the windshield with its tusks, according to a terrifying social media video. Many online comments complimented the “brave” bus driver for remaining calm and safely transporting the passengers.

The bus was conveying government officials from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam, a district in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, when the tragedy occurred, according to India Times. Later that day, Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary of India’s Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, tweeted a video of the exchange.

“Huge appreciation for the driver of this Government bus in Nilgiris who maintained his composure despite horrific tusker attacks on the bus,” Sahu tweeted. “In an incident this morning, he assisted passengers in safely returning home. That’s why it’s said that a calm mind may do wonders.”

She gave credit to an anonymous buddy for the video.

The elephant can be seen charging after the bus as the driver backs it away from the enormous beast in the video. When the bus comes to a complete stop, the elephant stands still for a brief minute before slamming its tusks onto the windshield, shattering it. A few passengers scream back, but the driver stays unfazed.

As the elephant continues to stare at the bus, the driver eventually evacuates it from the back. The elephant slams into the windshield one last time as people escape.

Elephant-human conflict is unfortunately all too common in India. More than 2,300 people were murdered by elephants in the country between 2014 and 2019, according to this website. According to additional data from the Union Environment Ministry, this conflict kills around 500 people and approximately 100 elephants in India each year.

a non-profit organization Human-elephant conflict is exacerbated by habitat loss, according to Asian Elephant Support.

According to the foundation’s website, “almost all elephant habitat is surrounded by agriculture where locals earn a living and frequently reside.” “These farmlands are often built by removing good elephant habitat.”

During Saturday’s conflict, no one was injured, and the elephant fled the scene and returned to the forest, according to several reports. According to IBTimes India, the driver eventually got all of the passengers to safety.

The received a lot of positive feedback from online commenters. This is a condensed version of the information.