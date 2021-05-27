Elderly woman is arrested after asking cops what to do with her son’s rotting body.

After calling the police and asking what she should do with her son’s rotting body, a 76-year-old Japanese widow was jailed.

According to Sora News 24, Toshiko Ujibe phoned the police to the apartment she lived with her 53-year-old son Kenji at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday.

She mentioned the scent of the dead and claimed she didn’t know what to do with the body during the call, according to the report.

In the Asaminami area of Hiroshima, Japan, police officers and personnel of the local fire department arrived on the scene.

The officers discovered Kenji’s decomposing body on a futon in his room after entering the property. On his neck, there were several cuts visible.

Toshiko Ujibe, 76, was arrested and the authorities are investigating why she did not report her son’s death to the authorities sooner.

“She felt perplexed and didn’t know what to do,” Hisaru Uemoto, a police officer working on the case, told Vice World News on Wednesday. “We aren’t able to reveal her intentions in not reporting until we are able to establish further details.”

“We discovered that her kid died 10 or so days earlier, in mid-May, when the police took in the body and conducted first screenings.”

The extent of the wounds, according to the officer, showed that there may have been a murderous intent, but he added that the police would need to wait for autopsy results before determining the cause of death.

According to Sora News 24, the 76-year-old is not a suspect in her son’s death and was merely held for failing to report his body sooner than she did.

She was arrested on suspicion of destroying, abandoning, or having a corpse, and if convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

A similar occurrence occurred in Japan in November 2020, when police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, discovered a man’s body in the attic of his son’s apartment after a government worker requested police check on him.

The son, Akira Ishidoya, told the authorities that his father had died of natural causes a few years before, but that he was worried that he was still alive. This is a condensed version of the information.