El Salvador wants ex-president Sanchez Ceren detained for graft.

The attorney general of El Salvador has issued an arrest warrant for Marxist former president Salvador Sanchez Ceren and announced the arrest of seven former ministers on charges of embezzling state funds.

The charges stem from Sanchez Ceren’s term as vice-president in Mauricio Funes’ cabinet from 2009 to 2014, during which he and others are accused of receiving excessive bonuses.

Former ministers Carlos Caceres and Violeta Menjivar, as well as deputy ministers Calixto Mejia, Erlinda Handal, and Hugo Flores, have all been arrested.

On Thursday, they were handcuffed and paraded in front of the press.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado told journalists, “All of these people committed to embezzlement that cost the Salvadoran state more than $350 million.”

He went on to say, “They will be charged with money laundering.”

“The money was delivered to the presidency… on a monthly basis and constituted an extra to the income that should have been paid by law for performing public service,” according to the report.

President Nayib Bukele, who took over from Sanchez Ceren, said his predecessor was “technically a fugitive from prosecution” because he “left our nation over a terrestrial border in December 2020, and never returned.”

Funes, who is also under investigation for corruption, is believed to be in Nicaragua, where Sanchez Ceren is also believed to be.

Their former insurgent group, the leftist FMLN, cried out, accusing Bukele’s government of utilizing state machinery for “political persecution.”

Bukele broke decades of power rotating between the FMLN and the rightwing Arena party when he came to power in 2019.

Since May, the 39-year-old president, who has been accused of dictatorial tendencies by critics, has had majority support in parliament.

Since then, he has replaced several judges as well as the attorney general, who has reopened probes into prior administrations.