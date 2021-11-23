El Salvador should not use Bitcoin as its official currency, according to the IMF.

The IMF urged El Salvador on Monday not to use bitcoin as official tender because of the risks connected with the cryptocurrency, just a day after the country announced plans for the world’s first “Bitcoin City.”

El Salvador, which has used the US currency for two decades, became the world’s first country to accept bitcoin as legal cash in September.

“Given Bitcoin’s extreme price volatility, its use as legal money poses considerable risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability,” the IMF warned after completing a monitoring mission in the small Central American country.

“It also creates fiscal contingent liabilities as a result of its use. Bitcoin should not be utilized as a legal tender because of these hazards.” As a result, the Washington-based lender advised “narrowing the scope of the Bitcoin statute” that made it legal tender, as well as “strengthening the control and supervision of the new payment environment.” El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, stated the country planned to develop a “Bitcoin City” powered by a volcano and financed by bitcoin bonds the day before the IMF statement.