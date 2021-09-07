El Salvador is the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender.

El Salvador became the first country to recognize bitcoin as legal cash on Tuesday, with overwhelming demand forcing the country’s online cyber “wallet” system to be shut down on Day 1.

Salvadoran consumers can now legally use bitcoin – along with the US dollar, which has been the official currency for the past two decades – to pay for any good or service, according to President Nayib Bukele’s initiative.

Bitcoin may be purchased and spent through a cyber wallet called “Chivo” (which means “cool” in the local dialect), and cash can be withdrawn in dollars from some 200 bitcoin automated teller machines that have been constructed across the country.

The launch has been met with widespread skepticism and concern about the impact of currency volatility on the small Central American country’s faltering economy, with hundreds taking part in anti-bitcoin demonstrations.

Despite these worries, the Chivo Wallet mobile app was forced to be temporarily discontinued on Tuesday due to a lack of capacity in the system.

Bukele tweeted, “We have disconnected it while we increase the capacity of the image capture servers.”

Bukele, a tech-savvy millennial who likes to wear his baseball cap backwards, thinks that the adoption of bitcoin will provide many Salvadorans with access to banking services for the first time and save the country $400 million in fees on remittances sent home from abroad each year.

Remittances contribute for a fifth of El Salvador’s GDP – more than $5.9 billion in 2020 – and are critical to reviving an economy that shrank 7.9% in 2020, owing in part to the coronavirus outbreak.

El Salvador’s government purchased its first 400 bitcoins, worth $21 million, on Monday.

According to recent polls, the majority of the country’s 6.6 million residents would reject the currency and continue to use the US dollar.

Experts and regulators have expressed worry that the currency’s famed volatility could lead to price inflation on a roller coaster ride, as well as a lack of legal protection for consumers.

Bitcoin was just worth a few pennies on the dollar when it was founded in 2009.

The value of one bitcoin momentarily surpassed $50,000 on Tuesday, down from an all-time high of more than $63,000 in April, which was halved in just two months.

Bukele, 40, has accused critics of attempting to “sow terror” and has promised a reward of $30 for each citizen who uses the digital money.

His government, which has had a majority in parliament since March, has set aside $200 million to ensure bitcoin’s dollar convertibility.

Hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans. Brief News from Washington Newsday.