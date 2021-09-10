El Salvador exempts foreign investors from paying taxes on bitcoin profits.

After becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal cash, El Salvador would exclude foreign investors from paying taxes on gains made from bitcoin speculation in the country, according to a government consultant.

“There will be no tax if a person has bitcoin assets and makes a lot of money. This is clearly done to stimulate foreign investment,” Javier Argueta, President Nayib Bukele’s legal adviser, told AFP.

“Neither the capital gain nor the income will be subject to taxes.”

El Salvador made bitcoin legal money alongside the dollar, which has been the country’s official currency for the past 20 years.

Concerns have been expressed by experts and policymakers regarding the cryptocurrency’s famed volatility, its possible impact on price inflation in a country with considerable poverty and unemployment, and the lack of user safety.

There are also concerns about its potential for unlawful usage, particularly in the laundering of funds from criminal operations such as drug trafficking and terrorism financing.

According to Argueta, the virtual “wallet” that allows Salvadorans to buy and spend bitcoin both at home and abroad incorporates “necessary measures” to assure traceability.

The adviser said, “We are implementing a variety of suggestions from international organisations against money laundering.”

In order to reduce the impact of excessive currency fluctuation, he stated bitcoin transactions would be temporarily blocked if its value fell.

The government claims that the trial will provide many Salvadorans for the first time access to banking services, and that it will save millions of dollars in commissions on remittances sent home from abroad, primarily the United States.

More than a fifth of the country’s GDP comes from remittances.