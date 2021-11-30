El Chapo’s wife was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in the United States sentenced the wife of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to three years in prison on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

Judge Rudolph Contreras noted that Emma Coronel Aispuro was only a young teenager when she married the brutal drug lord and promptly pled guilty after her February 2021 arrest, thus the punishment was less than the relatively mild four years demanded by prosecutors.

Coronel, a 32-year-old former beauty queen who has nine-year-old twin kids with Guzman, expressed regret to the court.

“I sincerely apologize for any and all harm that I may have caused,” she said in Spanish before the punishment was handed down.

“I’m in pain as a result of the suffering I’ve caused my family.”

The court also stated that she would pay $1.5 million in reparations as part of a restitution agreement reached before to the hearing, and that she would be given credit in her sentence for the nine months she had already served in prison since her arrest.

According to the US Justice Department, Coronel was not involved in the primary operations of Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel, which allegedly trafficked hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other drugs into the United States.

Prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi stated, “The defendant’s actual role was a minimal one.”

“The defendant was not a manager, leader, organizer, or boss in any way. Rather, she was a gear in a big criminal organization’s wheel “‘I told the court,’ he said.

However, the prosecution pointed out that Coronel played a crucial part in her husband’s 2015 escape from a Mexican prison.

Nonetheless, “the defendant chose to take responsibility for her acts” soon after her arrest, according to Nardozzi.

The judge wished Coronel success as she handed out her sentence.

He told her, “I hope you raise your twins in a different environment than you’ve had before.”