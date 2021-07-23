Eighteen people were killed in prison riots in Ecuador.

Authorities reported riots in two Ecuadorian jails left at least 18 people dead and more than 50 others injured, including police officers, on Wednesday, updating a previous toll.

The SNAI prisons administration authority stated late Wednesday that elite police forces had recovered control of the two jails, one in the southwest province of Guayas and the other in the center Andean province of Cotopaxi.

The rioting at the Cotopaxi prison killed ten convicts and injured 35 others, including six police officers.

At the Guayas facility, eight inmates died and three police officers were injured.

The SNAI had previously reported eight people killed in Guayas and over 20 people injured in Cotopaxi.

In February, violent rioting between rival gangs fighting for control of the country’s largest prisons left 79 inmates dead in a single day.

Inmates were decapitated and burned during the February riots, exposing the might of prison gangs and shocking the South American nation.

Ecuador has roughly 60 prisons with a total capacity of 29,000 inmates. However, with 38,000 detainees being observed by 1,500 guards, experts estimate that it would require 4,000 officers to fully regulate the situation.

In Ecuador’s jails in 2020, there were 103 killings, according to the Ombudsman.

President Lenin Moreno imposed a state of emergency numerous times in an attempt to quell the violence, including for three months last year.

Ecuador has used alternative sentencing for minor offenses to lower the prison population since the beginning of the pandemic, reducing congestion from 42 percent to around 30 percent.