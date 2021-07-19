Eid Al-Adha Quotes 2021: Messages and Greetings to Commemorate the Muslim Sacrifice Feast

The Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, known as the Hajj, comes to a close on Eid al-Adha. Muslims all throughout the world commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice on this day.

This year, the celebration, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” will begin on July 19 and end on July 20 in the United States.

From July 20 to July 21, countries such as India will celebrate the holiday.

Muslims generally butcher an animal such as a goat, sheep, or cow on this day, depending on their financial means. One-third of the meat should be consumed by the family, another third should be shared with friends or neighbors, and the other third should be donated to the less fortunate.

Following the sacrifice, Muslims greet their friends and family with “Eid Mubarak,” which means “Blessed Eid.” Other expressions include “Kul ‘am wa inta bekhair,” which means “May every year see you in excellent health,” and “Eid Saeed,” which means “Happy Eid.”

On this day, here are some quotes and greetings from the Metro and Web Trickle to share with friends and family.

1. You can’t choose who you want to guide, but God chooses who He wants to guide. He is the most knowledgeable about the guided. [Surah Al-Quran (28: 56)]

2. Eid al-Adha Mubarak: It is your piety, not their meat or blood, that reaches Allah; he has thus made them subject to you, that you may glorify Allah for his guidance and convey the good news to everyone who do right.

3. It is not their blood or meat that reaches Allah, but it is your piety that reaches Him. We have subjected them to you in this way so that you may praise Allah for His guidance. And bring happy tidings to the Muhsinum (O Muhammad) (doers of good). [Surah Al-Hajj (Surah Al-Hajj (Surah Al-Hajj (Surah Al-Haj

4. Whoever wishes to meet his Lord should do good works and avoid associating with anyone in his Lord’s worship.

5. He is the One GOD, the Initiator, the Designer, and the Creator. The most lovely names belong to Him. Everything in the heavens and on earth serves to glorify Him. He is the All-Powerful, the Most Wise. [59:24]

6. May the enchantment of this Eid bring you a lot of joy, and may you celebrate it with all of your close friends, filling your heart with wonders. Eid.