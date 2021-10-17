Egypt’s Prisoners Are Negotiated a Way Out By Sadat’s Nephew.

The condition of dissidents imprisoned in Egypt’s prisons has long been a source of controversy, but one veteran is using his political clout to get them released.

Mohamed al-Sadat, the 66-year-old nephew of former Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat, the first Arab leader to reach an agreement with Israel, has long been a political fixture in Egypt.

He has now become an unofficial mediator on behalf of figures imprisoned under President Abdel Fattah al-harsh Sisi’s administration.

“Dialogue with the state’s institutions isn’t just a one-man job; there are many others in direct contact… but we’ve recently been effective in employing a vocabulary that is being heard,” he told AFP in his opulent office in a posh Cairo district.

“In some situations (of political prisoners being re-examined), this has been effective,” he remarked.

In July, 46 inmates were released, including notable activists like rights lawyer Mahienour el-Massry.

Human rights activists estimate that up to 60,000 political prisoners are detained in Egyptian jails.

Sisi, a former army chief, was elected president in 2014 after directing the military coup that deposed Islamist President Mohamed Morsi the year before.

Since then, he has presided over a massive crackdown on dissent.

Academics, journalists, attorneys, activists, comedians, Islamists, presidential hopefuls, and MPs have all been imprisoned for criticizing the political status quo.

Sadat, on the other hand, is more concerned with securing their release than with the circumstances that led to their detention.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes in these security organizations,” he added, “where they examine specific issues that we’ve raised, whether from a humanitarian or legal standpoint.”

Sadat was cautious not to appear too critical of Sisi’s human rights record, with a portrait of his uncle, a Nobel laureate for the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace accord, looking down on him.

He asserted that US President Joe Biden’s administration’s on-again, off-again pressures had had no effect on Egypt’s determination to improve its often chastised human rights record.

“I don’t agree that it (reform initiatives) are all the result of international demands or a new US government; that’s not really the case,” he said.

Former US President Donald Trump praised Sisi for doing “a tremendous job in a very difficult circumstance,” referring to counter-terrorism and regional instability.

However, Biden began his term this year by promising Sisi no more “blank checks.”

With Cairo’s crucial role in brokering a ceasefire between Palestinian Islamists and Israel, though. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.