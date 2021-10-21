Egypt’s dissidents are reviving a rich tradition of prison writing.

Alaa Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian activist who has spent the better part of a decade in prison, has released a new book.

Political prisoners in Egypt have a long history of using writing to chronicle their captivity.

Abdel Fattah, an icon of the 2011 rebellion that overthrew longstanding president Hosni Mubarak, wrote prolifically throughout the years, becoming one of the protest movement’s most well-known voices.

His thoughts have now been collected into a book titled “You Have Not Yet Been Defeated,” which was released this week.

The title of the roughly 450-page book published by a British publisher, with a prologue by Canadian author Naomi Klein, is an homage to Abdel Fattah’s continuous public engagement, even while in solitary confinement.

His mother, renowned campaigner Laila Soueif, told AFP: “He has multiple voices with his work, from the technical to the impassioned and beautiful.”

“His writing may take several forms, but at its foundation, his work is dedicated to justice,” she continued.

Abdel Fattah was back in front of a security court on Monday, this time charged with “broadcasting false news” for a tweet.

He was recently detained in September 2019, barely months after being released on probation in the midst of rare protests asking for President Abdel Fattah al-ouster. Sisi’s

Soueif claimed her 39-year-old son was ecstatic with the publishing of his work, despite the fact that he couldn’t enjoy his latest creative triumph.

“For me, his letters from prison were simply transcripts of our chats. From science fiction to capitalism, we’ve always talked about everything “According to the award-winning mathematics professor.

“You can’t comprehend Egypt without understanding what’s going on in its prisons,” said Elliott Colla, a Georgetown University Arabic literature professor.

Based on his reading of notable writers like as Sonallah Ibrahim and Gamal al-Ghitani, he believes that prison circumstances have deteriorated since Gamal Abdel Nasser’s leadership.

“People believed they could publicly organize sympathy with prisoners in terms of book, food, and clothing campaigns, as frightening as Nasser’s jails were… That is a significant distinction between Sisi and Nasser “he stated

Colla has also translated the poems of Ahmed Douma, a famous activist who has been imprisoned since 2013. He’s been in solitary confinement for six of those years.

In July, he published a book of poetry called “Curly,” which was presented at the Cairo International Book Fair, but was promptly taken for “security reasons.”

Mohamed, Douma’s brother, sent him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.